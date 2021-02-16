The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Monday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the country has tested 1,441,013 people since the first confirmed case relating to the COVID-19 pandemic was announced on Feb. 27 2020.

The health agency also recorded additional eight COVID-19 deaths, raising the total fatality in the country to 1,761 in the last 24 hours.

It stated that the 574 new infections were reported from 20 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The agency said Kwara State topped the list with 98 infections, followed by Lagos 81, Edo 59 and Ondo 44 cases.

Other states affected by the virus were FCT-41, Kano-34, Ogun-33, Kaduna-29, Osun-28, Enugu- 23, Rivers-18, Delta-16, Akwa Ibom-15, Bauchi-12, Imo-10, Borno-8, Niger-8, Kebbi-7, Nasarawa-5 Gombe-3 and Ekiti-2.

The health agency stated that 1,816 people recovered and were discharged, bringing the country total recoveries to 123,009.

The NCDC added that discharges today included community recoveries in Oyo (1,198), Lagos (227) and Kwara State (53) managed in line with its guidelines.

It said that a multi-sectoral national Emergency Operations Centre (EOC), activated at Level 3, was coordinating response activities nationwide.

The Agency said that there were now 22,158 active cases across the country in the last 24 hours.

NAN recalls that the country last week recorded 100 new COVID-19 deaths which is the highest since the beginning of the second wave.

The data also showed that the tally of 100 deaths last week showed there was a sharp increase when compared to the 69 deaths recorded in the previous week.

The country has confirmed 29 cases of the B.1.1.7 COVID-19 variant and also noted that the B.1.351 variant dominant in South Africa has not been detected in the country.

The country is exactly 13 days to the first year anniversary of the COVID-19 Index case, which was recorded on Feb. 27, 2020.

The National snapshot for COVID-19 from the NCDC as at Feb. 14, was as follows: Cases: 146,354, Active Cases: 23,408, which is 16 per cent , Discharged: 121,193, which is 82.8 per cent, Deaths: 1,753 which is 1.2 per cent and Testing is at 1,441,013.

In the last one year, the country has experienced two waves of infections and recorded a lot of fatalities.