RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

COVID-19: NCDC registers 7 deaths, 250 additional infections on Tuesday

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), has reported 250 additional lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in 12 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on Tuesday .

COVID-19: NCDC registers 7 deaths, 250 additional infections on Tuesday. [Twitter/@NCDCgov]
COVID-19: NCDC registers 7 deaths, 250 additional infections on Tuesday. [Twitter/@NCDCgov]

The NCDC via its verified website on Wednesday morning also disclosed that seven people were confirmed to have died of COVID-19 complications on Tuesday, bringing the country’s fatality toll to 3,133.

Recommended articles

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that the country’s daily coronavirus infections in the last nine days has been recording below 300 .

It also added that the seven deaths were backlogs from Ondo State between January 11 and 23.

The agency noted that with 250 people testing positive for the virus on Tuesday, the country’s COVID-19 tally jumped to 252,678.

It said that the number of people who had recuperated from the disease surged to 227,491, after 487 patients were discharged on Tuesday.

According to the public health agency, Lagos State, which has contributed more to the surge in COVID-19 cases in the country, recorded 122 cases.

The NCDC noted that the 122 cases reported in Lagos state included additional 90 backlogs from January 20 – 23.

It said that Gombe, FCT, Kaduna and Borno recorded 44, 20, 19 and 16 infections respectively.

Also, Delta and Ondo reported seven cases each, while Rivers had six cases, as Jigawa and Oyo reported three cases each.

Bauchi, Kano and Ogun reported one case each.

The agency added that zero cases were reported from Ekiti, Nasarawa, Osun, Plateau, Sokoto, and Zamfara.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

We'll not allow killer herdsmen to overrun us in Ondo - Akeredolu

We'll not allow killer herdsmen to overrun us in Ondo - Akeredolu

COVID-19: NCDC registers 7 deaths, 250 additional infections on Tuesday

COVID-19: NCDC registers 7 deaths, 250 additional infections on Tuesday

NEMA receives 167 stranded Nigerians from Libya

NEMA receives 167 stranded Nigerians from Libya

2023: Miyetti Allah denies endorsing Tinubu for presidency

2023: Miyetti Allah denies endorsing Tinubu for presidency

FG begins childhood immunisation at COVID-19 vaccination centres

FG begins childhood immunisation at COVID-19 vaccination centres

Ohanaeze rejects claim that Igbo are not prepared for presidency

Ohanaeze rejects claim that Igbo are not prepared for presidency

The electoral bill and the rights of people with disabilities at the 2023 general election (Pulse Contributor's Opinion)

The electoral bill and the rights of people with disabilities at the 2023 general election (Pulse Contributor's Opinion)

Presidency mocks Gov Ortom over unpaid salaries and pensions in Benue

Presidency mocks Gov Ortom over unpaid salaries and pensions in Benue

NLC cancels planned nationwide protest over subsidy removal

NLC cancels planned nationwide protest over subsidy removal

Trending

The city of Lagos now has the fastest trains in Africa

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu PHOTO - TWITTER - BABAJIDE SANWO-OLU

Tinubu apologises over 'incorrect claim' on PVC, says it was a mistake

National Leader of the APC, Bola Tinubu.

JAMB announces date for 2022 UTME, DE registration

The Registrar of Joint Admission and Matriculation Board(JAMB), Prof Ishaq Oloyede (Eagle online)

NLC rejects proposed petrol price hike, says it’ll send many Nigerians to early graves

NLC rejects proposed petrol price hike, says it’ll send many Nigerians to early graves.