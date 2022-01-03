RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

COVID-19: NCDC registers 573 new infections, 6 deaths

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) says the country on recorded 573 new cases of COVID-19.

COVID-19: NCDC registers 573 new infections, 6 deaths. [Twitter/@dabiodunMFR]

The public health institution said the cases were reported in seven states across the federation.

The NCDC via it’s verified website on Monday morning, listed the affected states as Lagos (281), Benue (202), Kano (61), Borno (20), Jigawa (5), Edo (2), and Oyo (2).

It however said the report included “a backlog of 20 cases reported for Borno state for 28th (4), 29th (4), 30th (9), and 31st (3) December 2021; a backlog of 6 deaths reported for Borno state from 25th – 28th December 2021; and 61 cases reported for Kano state for 31st December 2021 (27), and 2nd January 2022 (34)”.

NCDC also disclosed that 572 persons were discharged on Sunday, raising the recovery figure to 215,352.

However, it said that six persons died of COVID-19 complications and the country’s fatality toll now stands at 3,041.

It noted that the country now have a total of 243,450 confirmed cases in the 36 states and the FCT.

The NCDC said that as of Sunday, the number of active cases in the country had increased to 25,111, from 24,480 on Saturday.

The agency said that 3,823,309 people have been tested for the virus.

