RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

COVID-19: NCDC registers 51 additional infections, 11 deaths

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

With the 51 additional Infections on Saturday, the country’s total number of infections edged up to 213,127.

A COVID-19 treatment centre in Lagos, Nigeria
A COVID-19 treatment centre in Lagos, Nigeria

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control(NCDC), has registered 51 additional infections of COVID-19, as Katsina led with 34 cases on Saturday.

Recommended articles

The NCDC disclosed this in its daily COVID-19 report on Sunday morning .

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that the 51 additional cases reported on Friday, indicated a decrease from the 129 cases reported in the country the previous day.

It said with the 51 additional Infections on Saturday, the country’s total number of infections edged up to 213,127.

The agency also registered 11 new deaths, bringing the total death toll in the country to 2, 960.

The Nigerian Public Health Institute said that the new infections were recorded across five states.

“Katsina (34), Lagos (11), Kano (3), Cross River (2) and Bauchi (1),”

According to the NCDC statistics, a total of 205,491 Nigerians had been discharged from various isolation centres across the country.

In addition, the country had a total of 4,676 active coronavirus cases, while a total of 3,392,457 blood samples had been tested since the pandemic began across the country on Feb. 27, 2020.

It added that a multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre (EOC), activated at Level two, continued to coordinate the national response activities.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

PDP chieftain urges IPOB to stop violent campaign in Southeast

PDP chieftain urges IPOB to stop violent campaign in Southeast

COVID-19: NCDC registers 51 additional infections, 11 deaths

COVID-19: NCDC registers 51 additional infections, 11 deaths

2023 Presidency: APC faction in Rivers inaugurates Tinubu support group

2023 Presidency: APC faction in Rivers inaugurates Tinubu support group

Buhari mourns soldiers killed by ISWAP terrorists

Buhari mourns soldiers killed by ISWAP terrorists

4 military personnel killed as army confirms ISWAP attack on troops in Borno

4 military personnel killed as army confirms ISWAP attack on troops in Borno

Igboho’s supporters protest in Ibadan, call for his unconditional release

Igboho’s supporters protest in Ibadan, call for his unconditional release

Troops kill scores of ISWAP terrorists, destroy several equipment in Askira Uba

Troops kill scores of ISWAP terrorists, destroy several equipment in Askira Uba

Railway workers set to embark on 3-day warning strike over poor welfare

Railway workers set to embark on 3-day warning strike over poor welfare

Passport office introduces Saturday, Sunday services in Ikeja

Passport office introduces Saturday, Sunday services in Ikeja

Trending

FG opens portal for sale of completed housing projects

FG opens portal for sale of completed housing projects (Tribune)

Kwara Poly publishes names of 29 students expelled for examination malpractice

Federal Polytechnic,Offa in Kwara state (Premium Times)

Senator wants accused to prove innocence, instead of accuser to prove guilt

Senator Ali Ndume wants prosecutors to gain the upper hand in corruption cases

Nigeria suffers worst cholera outbreak in over 10 years

A 10-year-old cholera patient receiving treatment at a centre in Kano [Hussein Amri/MSF]