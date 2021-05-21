NCDC registers 49 new COVID-19 infections

According to the centre, no new death linked to COVID-19 was recorded in the past 24 hours.

The public health agency noted that the newly recorded infections raised the country’s tally of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 165,901 and the death toll from the disease to 2,067.

It disclosed that additional four people have been successfully treated and have been discharged from its isolation centre, bringing the active caseload across the country to more than 7,300.

The NCDC noted that additional recoveries reported on Wednesday increased the country’s number of recoveries and discharges to 156,459.

It said, however, that the new cases were reported in six states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

According to the NCDC, 21 of the new infections occurred in Lagos, 16 in Rivers and five in the FCT.

Kano reported three, Akwa Ibom, two, while Ebonyi and Ekiti had one each.

The NCDC stated that it had tested more than two million people since the pandemic erupted on Feb. 27, 2020.