NCDC registers 49 new COVID-19 infections

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has registered 49 new cases of Coronavirus disease (COVID-19), bringing the total number of infections in the country to 165,901.

NCDC announces 1,270 new COVID-19 infections in Nigeria. [Twitter/@dabiodunMFR] Pulse Nigeria

The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Wednesday.

According to the centre, no new death linked to COVID-19 was recorded in the past 24 hours.

The public health agency noted that the newly recorded infections raised the country’s tally of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 165,901 and the death toll from the disease to 2,067.

It disclosed that additional four people have been successfully treated and have been discharged from its isolation centre, bringing the active caseload across the country to more than 7,300.

The NCDC noted that additional recoveries reported on Wednesday increased the country’s number of recoveries and discharges to 156,459.

It said, however, that the new cases were reported in six states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

According to the NCDC, 21 of the new infections occurred in Lagos, 16 in Rivers and five in the FCT.

Kano reported three, Akwa Ibom, two, while Ebonyi and Ekiti had one each.

The NCDC stated that it had tested more than two million people since the pandemic erupted on Feb. 27, 2020.

It added said that a multi-sectoral National Emergency Operations Centre (EOC), activated at Level 3, continued to coordinate the national response activities.

