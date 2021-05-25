RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

NCDC registers 42 new COVID-19 infections

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has registered 42 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 166,061.

NCDC registers 42 new COVID-19 infections. [Twitter/@dabiodunMFR]
NCDC announces 1,270 new COVID-19 infections in Nigeria. [Twitter/@dabiodunMFR] Pulse Nigeria

The NCDC said this on its official Twitter handle on Monday.

Recommended articles

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 42 new infections represent an increase from the 40 cases logged on Sunday and the 35 reported Saturday.

It stated that the 42 were registered from seven states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The agency said the new cases included 14 from Lagos, 11 from Gombe, 5 from Osun and Kano, 4 from FCT and 1 from Edo, Kaduna and Rivers.

The agency noted that today’s report included 0 cases from Plateau, Nasarawa and Sokoto States.

It, however, stated that no new deaths were announced on May 24, making the death toll stand at 2,067.

The NCDC stated that there were now 166,061 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country, including deaths and recoveries.

It said 16 people recovered from the virus and were discharged after testing negative, which brought the total number of recoveries in the country to 156,492.

It said there were about 7,476 active cases across the country as of May 24.

It added that a multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre (EOC), activated at Level 2, continued to coordinate the national response activities.

The NCDC said it had tested over two million people since the beginning of pandemic on Feb. 27, 2020.

Meanwhile, it noted that to prevent the risk of the spread of COVID-19, Nigerians must adhere to all public health measures.

“It is our collective responsibility to keep each other safe, healthy and protected,” it said.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Matthew Baus discusses how he ignored Wizkid but signed Burna Boy

Gov Ortom has asked his people to pick up guns and knives against killer herdsmen

Actress says queefing during sex is different from flatulence

I was addicted to masturbation; Uncle Ebo Whyte recounts pathetic honeymoon

Retired Nigerian striker Ibezito Ogbonna hospitalized after his home in Israel was hit by a rocket from Gaza

Lawmaker sacks aide who described Boko Haram leader Shekau as a 'true hero'

Men! Here are 5 women you should not have sex with

Meet the Himba tribe that offers FREE SEX to guests and doesn't bath

Why men hurt more than women after breakups