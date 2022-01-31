RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

COVID-19: NCDC registers 22 additional infections

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Sunday registered 22 additional lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in four states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

COVID-19: NCDC registers 22 additional infections. (ThisDay)

The NCDC, via its verified website on Monday morning, said that the additional figure coronavirus infections in the country had moved up to 253,023 as on Sunday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that there was a significant decrease in the number of infections, with the Sunday figure, compared to 89 reported on Saturday.

The centre said that no patients died of coronavirus-related complications on Sunday, while 317 patients were successfully treated and discharged on Sunday.

It added that the nationwide death toll from the virus remained 3,135 and in total, 229,019 people had been discharged from hospitals after their symptoms improved.

According to NCDC, Lagos State led the chart with nine new infections, followed by FCT with six cases, Delta with four cases, Rivers with two and Kano State with one case.

It noted that the Sunday report included zero cases reported from Bauchi, Bayelsa, Ekiti, Kaduna, Ogun, Ondo, Oyo, Plateau, and Sokoto while the four cases reported in Delta were backlogs from Jan. 28, (3) and Jan. 29, (1).

The agency said with the additional figures, the caseload in the country reached 253,020 and the death toll remained 3,135 since the outbreak of the pandemic.

It noted that the one death reported on Saturday was a backlog from Imo which occurred on Jan. 24.

According to NCDC’s latest COVID-19 situation report spanning from Jan. 17 to Jan. 23, the number of new infections decreased to 1,258 from 2,617 reported in the second week of the year.

News Agency Of Nigeria

