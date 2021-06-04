RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Nigeria registers 18 additional COVID-19 deaths, 122 new infections

The Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) has registered additional 18 deaths and 122 COVID-19 infections, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 166,682.

FG says active COVID-19 cases stretching Nigeria's health facilities Pulse Nigeria

The NCDC made the disclosure on Thursday via its official Twitter handle.

It stated that the additions were recorded in eight states and the FCT.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 122 additional infections were up from 25 cases recorded on Wednesday.

The agency said that 105 cases were recorded in Lagos, four cases each were found in Imo and Kaduna, three in Akwa-Ibom and two in FCT.

The states of Delta, Rivers, Oyo and Ekiti reported one case each.

The nation’s public health institution noted that the country’s death toll had risen to 2,117 as 18 more deaths were linked to the virus.

The NCDC also stated that 2,575 people have been successfully treated and discharged from isolation center across the country, while the total resolved cases stood at 162,521.

“Today’s report includes six states with 0 cases reported: Plateau, Nasarawa, Sokoto, Ogun, Osun and Ondo.

“There are backlogs of data due to ongoing data harmonisation from Lagos, Delta and Benue States.’’

The agency said a multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre (EOC), activated at Level 2, has continued to coordinate the national response activities.

According to it, Nigeria’s Test Positivity Rate for COVID-19 is currently one per cent , meaning that one out of 100 tests returns positive.

The agency urged Nigerians not to let their guard down, noting that COVID-19 is still very real, and a third wave was still very possible.

Meanwhile, the agency has begun the deployment of a case management module on SORMAS_NG to optimise clinical data of COVID-19 cases from treatment facilities in the FCT.

“At NCDC, we are continuously strengthening our response capacity for COVID-19 and instituting measures to prevent a surge in cases,” it assured.

The NCDC said the country had now conducted a total of 2,133,061 tests since the first case relating to the disease was announced in 2020.

