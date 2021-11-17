NCDC registers 144 new COVID-19 infections

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 144 additional cases represented an increase from the 30 cases reported in the country the previous day.

The public health agency noted that the affected states and their respective figures were: Imo (38), Plateau (20), Lagos (17), FCT (16), Kwara (15), Zamfara (15) and Ondo (7).

Others are: Rivers (5), Taraba (4), Oyo (3), Bauchi (2), while Edo and Ekiti reported one case each.

The NCDC also said it recorded five fatalities, and 436 recoveries recorded on Tuesday.

The report showed the FCT recorded 269 recoveries, including community discharges between Nov. 15 and 16.

It, however, added that 20 infection cases were reported in Plateau State between Nov. 15 and 16, while 17 cases were logged in Lagos between Nov. 15 and 16 respectively.

The Agency added that the country had so far recorded 213,321 infections out of which 206,206 patients had been discharged, with a confirmation of 2,973 COVID related deaths.

The NCDC said a multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre (EOC), activated at Level 2, continued to coordinate the national response activities.