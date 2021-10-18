COVID-19: NCDC registers 125 infections, as cases rise to 209,298

The Public Health Agency also confirmed 33 deaths in the country on Sunday.

The NCDC stated that the FCT reported the highest infections with 45 new cases, followed by Kaduna (34), Rivers (11), Lagos (10).

Others include Osun (10), Oyo (9), Jigawa (2), Edo (2), Kano (2), Plateau (1).

“Today’s report includes: 45 cases reported in the FCT are for Oct. 16 (27) and Oct. 17 (18), 2021.

“Five discharges reported in the FCT are for Oct. 16th (5) and 17th (0), 2021,” it stated.

According to it, 209,298 cases have been confirmed, 197,143 cases have been discharged and 2,837 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the FCT so far.

The Public Health Agency said that the country’s active cases now stood at 9,229.

It added that over 3,142,971 million samples of the virus from the nation’s roughly 200 million population had been tested.

According to it, a multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre (EOC), activated at Level 2, continued to coordinate the national response activities.

Meanwhile the Agency said it had launched the National Manual on Infection Prevention and Control (IPC).

“This is in line with our priority to ensure that Nigerians receive safe care and healthcare workers are protected as they provide care.

“The new manual is available to the general public on the NCDC website but also targeted at health care workers to reduce the risk of transmission of infectious diseases while administering health care.