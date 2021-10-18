RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

COVID-19: NCDC registers 125 infections, as cases rise to 209,298

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

COVID-19 cases in Nigeria continues to rise as 125 new cases were recorded by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Sunday.

An isolation centre in Lagos (LASG)
An isolation centre in Lagos (LASG)

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the new cases are from 10 States.

Recommended articles

The Public Health Agency also confirmed 33 deaths in the country on Sunday.

The NCDC stated that the FCT reported the highest infections with 45 new cases, followed by Kaduna (34), Rivers (11), Lagos (10).

Others include Osun (10), Oyo (9), Jigawa (2), Edo (2), Kano (2), Plateau (1).

“Today’s report includes: 45 cases reported in the FCT are for Oct. 16 (27) and Oct. 17 (18), 2021.

“Five discharges reported in the FCT are for Oct. 16th (5) and 17th (0), 2021,” it stated.

According to it, 209,298 cases have been confirmed, 197,143 cases have been discharged and 2,837 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the FCT so far.

The Public Health Agency said that the country’s active cases now stood at 9,229.

It added that over 3,142,971 million samples of the virus from the nation’s roughly 200 million population had been tested.

According to it, a multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre (EOC), activated at Level 2, continued to coordinate the national response activities.

Meanwhile the Agency said it had launched the National Manual on Infection Prevention and Control (IPC).

“This is in line with our priority to ensure that Nigerians receive safe care and healthcare workers are protected as they provide care.

“The new manual is available to the general public on the NCDC website but also targeted at health care workers to reduce the risk of transmission of infectious diseases while administering health care.

“It contains guidelines on how to establish IPC programmes, implement standard and transmission-based precautions, how to apply administrative controls in IPC and other essential aspects of infection control in healthcare."

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

‘Is he not gay?’ - Social media react to Nana Tonardo kissing his ‘white sugar mummy’ (VIDEO)

‘Is he not gay?’ - Social media react to Nana Tonardo kissing his ‘white sugar mummy’ (VIDEO)

Tonto Dikeh's ex Prince Kpokpogri says he had sex with IG dancer Janemena in leaked audiotape

Tonto Dikeh's ex Prince Kpokpogri says he had sex with IG dancer Janemena in leaked audiotape

2Face Idibia's baby mama Pero speaks on her involvement in his rumoured marriage crisis

2Face Idibia's baby mama Pero speaks on her involvement in his rumoured marriage crisis

‘The editors didn’t do their job’ - Nikki Samonas reacts to her steamy sex scene with Jim Iyke

‘The editors didn’t do their job’ - Nikki Samonas reacts to her steamy sex scene with Jim Iyke

5 common mistakes Nigerian makeup artists make

5 common mistakes Nigerian makeup artists make

How to orgasm together, here are 5 tips for couples

How to orgasm together, here are 5 tips for couples

Do you know about Queen Luwoo, the first and only female Ooni of Ife?

Do you know about Queen Luwoo, the first and only female Ooni of Ife?

“I’m very sorry mum & dad – Ghanaian lady caught on camera 'serving' blowjob in nightclub

“I’m very sorry mum & dad” – Ghanaian lady caught on camera 'serving' blowjob in nightclub

Pulse Influencer Awards: Showmax & Pulse make strong showing at inaugural awards ceremony

Pulse Influencer Awards: Showmax & Pulse make strong showing at inaugural awards ceremony

Trending

El-Rufai appoints 28-year-old Khalil as head of investment agency

Khalil heads Kaduna Investment Agency (Punch)

FG makes COVID-19 vaccination compulsory for civil servants

Mr Boss Mustapha. (PM News)

Senate empowers INEC to determine electronic transmission of election results

Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, and Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege [Tope Brown]

Sanusi scolds Kaduna government official who called him 'former Emir'

Former Emir of Kano Muhammadu Sanusi II visits Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State. (TheNation)