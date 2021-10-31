COVID-19: NCDC records zero death, 89 infections on Saturday

The NCDC disclosed this in its daily COVID-19 report on Sunday morning.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 89 cases reported on Saturday indicate a decrease from the 120 cases reported on Oct. 29.

The Agency said the number of confirmed cases had reached 211,887, with 203,080 discharged and 2,895 deaths in the 36 states and FCT.

The NCDC data showed that Bauchi topped the list of infections with 22 new cases, followed by Edo and the FCT with 17 cases respectively.

Other states with new infections are Lagos 15, Plateau 10, Kaduna 4, Taraba 2, Bayelsa and Delta 1 each.

NCDC said report from Taraba state for Oct. 28 showed two confirmed cases and 46 discharged while on Oct. 29, there were 28 confirmed and 18 discharged cases.

It said that the report from Bauchi State indicated 22 confirmed cases, one on Oct. 29 and 21 on Oct. 30, 10 discharged cases confirmed, five each on Oct. 29 and Oct. 30 respectively.

It said that only one discharged case was reported from Lagos state on Oct. 29.

The NCDC stated that Sokoto reported zero case on Saturday.

The Public Health Agency noted that a multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre (EOC), activated at Level 2, continued to coordinate the national response activities.

”There are currently 5,814 active coronavirus cases in the country while a total of 3,298,966 blood samples have been tested since the pandemic began across the country,” the agency said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that in week 42, the number of new confirmed cases decreased to 1,162 from 1,604 reported in week 41. These were reported in 28 states and the FCT.

In week 42, the number of discharged cases increased to 5,236 from 1,869 in week 41. These were also reported in 18 states and the FCT. They include community discharges reported from Edo and Lagos States.

There were 45 deaths reported in the last one week.

Cumulatively since the outbreak began in Week 9, 2020, there have been 210,460 cases and 2,882 deaths reported with a case fatality rate (CFR) of 1.4 per cent.

In week 42, the number of in-bound international travelers tested was 2,894 of which 25 were positive compared to 34 (out of 3,673 tested) in week 41.