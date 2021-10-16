RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

COVID-19: NCDC records two deaths, 167 fresh cases Friday

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Plateau and Niger states in the North-central recorded 10 and eight cases respectively.

COVID-19 vaccination in Nigeria commenced on March 5, 2021 [UNICEF Nigeria]
COVID-19 vaccination in Nigeria commenced on March 5, 2021 [UNICEF Nigeria]

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Friday recorded 167 new cases and two additional deaths from the coronavirus pandemic.

Recommended articles

This is contained in data released by NCDC on Saturday morning.

The Public Health Agency said that with the new fatalities, the death toll from the virus in the country now stands at 2,769.

The Agency also revealed that the total number of infections from the pandemic currently stands at 208,797, while a total of 196,425 Nigerians have been discharged across the country.

In the latest development, the NCDC said Rivers State ranks first with 68 cases, followed by the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) with 43 cases, while Lagos State, the epicentre of the disease, ranks third with 24 cases.

It added that Plateau and Niger states in the North-central recorded 10 and eight cases respectively.

The NCDC said that Edo State in the South-south and Kano State in the North-west recorded five and four cases respectively.

The other states are Benue in the North-central and Oyo in the South-west with two cases each, while Delta took the last position on the log with a single case.

According to the NCDC, over 3,043,321 million samples of the virus from the nation’s roughly 200 million population had been tested.

It added that a multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre (EOC), activated at Level 2, continues to coordinate the national response activities.

Meanwhile, the NCDC has advised Nigerians that the pandemic had reinforced the importance of handwashing to prevent the spread of infectious diseases.

“Let us make regular #handwashing a habit to stay safe and save lives.

“Our Future is in our Hands – Let’s Move Forward Together,” it advised.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Couple serves ‘gari soaking’ to guests at wedding reception (video)

Couple serves ‘gari soaking’ to guests at wedding reception (video)

Man from Benin balances 735 eggs on his head to enter Guinness World Records (video)

Man from Benin balances 735 eggs on his head to enter Guinness World Records (video)

How to orgasm together, here are 5 tips for couples

How to orgasm together, here are 5 tips for couples

Dating in Lagos: Looking for love but finding sex

Dating in Lagos: Looking for love but finding sex

‘The editors didn’t do their job’ - Nikki Samonas reacts to her steamy sex scene with Jim Iyke

‘The editors didn’t do their job’ - Nikki Samonas reacts to her steamy sex scene with Jim Iyke

'God told me he created my transgender son in his image' - mother of Angel Maxine (WATCH)

'God told me he created my transgender son in his image' - mother of Angel Maxine (WATCH)

“I’m very sorry mum & dad – Ghanaian lady caught on camera 'serving' blowjob in nightclub

“I’m very sorry mum & dad” – Ghanaian lady caught on camera 'serving' blowjob in nightclub

Do you know about Queen Luwoo, the first and only female Ooni of Ife?

Do you know about Queen Luwoo, the first and only female Ooni of Ife?

Vaginal massage: Here's your ultimate guide and why it's good for your sex life

Vaginal massage: Here's your ultimate guide and why it's good for your sex life

Trending

El-Rufai appoints 28-year-old Khalil as head of investment agency

Khalil heads Kaduna Investment Agency (Punch)

FG makes COVID-19 vaccination compulsory for civil servants

Mr Boss Mustapha. (PM News)

Sanusi scolds Kaduna government official who called him 'former Emir'

Former Emir of Kano Muhammadu Sanusi II visits Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State. (TheNation)

Senate empowers INEC to determine electronic transmission of election results

Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, and Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege [Tope Brown]