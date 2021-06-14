RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

COVID-19: NCDC records lowest infection figure in more than 1 year

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said Nigeria recorded only seven additional Coronavirus (COVID-19) infections, the lowest daily figure recorded since April 15, 2020, when the country registered 11 cases.

COVID-19: NCDC records lowest infection figure in more than 1 year
COVID-19 positive test COVID-19 positive test Pulse Live Kenya

The NCDC in an update posted on its website Monday morning, said the new infections had raised the country’s total infection tally to 167,066.

Recommended articles

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that while some countries such as the United States, Brazil, and India are witnessing a resurgence of the virus, Nigeria has witnessed a massive reduction in the rate of infection from an average of more than 1,000 daily cases between December 2020 and February 2021, to less than 100 in the past month.

According to it, the seven additional cases were reported from only three states, namely: Lagos 3, Kwara 3, and Rivers 1.

“Today’s report includes 31 community recoveries from Lagos state managed in line with guidelines

“5 states with 0 cases reported, namely: Plateau, Nasarawa, Kano, Imo, and Sokoto,” it said.

The NCDC noted that Sunday became the tenth consecutive day that the country recorded zero fatality from the disease.

According to the agency, at least 3.8 million deaths have been registered globally due to the pandemic with the country taking a share of more than 2,000 deaths so far.

It added that a multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre (EOC), activated at Level 2, continues to coordinate the national response activities.

Statistics of COVID-19 in Nigeria sourced from the NCDC website indicate that 2,180,444 samples have been tested with 167,066 cases confirmed, 1,506 active cases, 163,463 discharged cases, and 2,117 deaths.

The five states with the highest number of cases are Lagos (59,260), FCT (19,874), Kaduna (9,107), Plateau (9,063), and Rivers (7,285).

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Mikel Obi has promised to support Gov Bello's bid for the presidency

President Buhari greets Gen Abubakar at 79

Army urges Boko Haram terrorists to surrender, says nobody is happy that people are dying

Asari Dokubo says Nnamdi Kanu is a criminal and conman

Tambuwal says PDP Governors determined to rescue Nigeria

BUK threatens to deal decisively with students if they protest their colleague's death

COVID-19: NCDC records lowest infection figure in more than 1 year

Okowa says justice, equity, fairness panacea for Nigeria's unity

Mikel Obi visits Yahaya Bello, harps on youth leadership