COVID-19: NCDC records additional 437 infections, 6 deaths in Nigeria

“A State-by-State breakdown reveals the following: Lagos-126, Rivers-76, Kwara-44, FCT-37, Edo-32, Kaduna-30, Anambra-22, Delta-22, Osun-12, Benue-7, Abia-6, Nasarawa-6, Kano-5, Ekiti-3, Plateau-3, Bayelsa-2, Ogun-2 and Oyo-2.

“The report includes: 126 cases reported from Lagos state on September 28th (94) and 29th (32); and 22 cases reported from Anambra state for September 28th (12) and 29th (10).

“12 rather than 6 recoveries were erroneously reported for Jigawa state on September 24th.

“Also, Bauchi and Sokoto States recorded zero cases on Wednesday,” it stated.

The Public Health Agency said that the active coronavirus cases in the country were 9,286 with a total of 193,496 cases successfully treated and discharged.

The NCDC noted that a multi-sectoral national Emergency Operations Centre (EOC), activated at Level 2, continued to coordinate the national response activities.