RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

NCDC records 8 more COVID-19 deaths, 631 new cases in Nigeria

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), says it has recorded eight more deaths due to complications from the dreaded COVID-19 infection as of Sept. 2, 2021.

COVID-19 vaccination in Nigeria commenced on March 5, 2021 [NCDC]
COVID-19 vaccination in Nigeria commenced on March 5, 2021 [NCDC]

The NCDC, on its verified website on Friday morning, also said that 631 new cases of the virus were recorded in 19 states and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

Recommended articles

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 631 fresh cases reported on Thursday indicated an increase from the 582 cases posted on Wednesday.

The agency said that Lagos State recorded 172 cases, followed by Oyo with 93 cases and Rivers 72 infections.

Others were: Edo (63); Katsina (29); Abia (26); FCT (23); Kano (23); Bayelsa (20); Ogun (20); Ekiti (18); Anambra (16); Delta (16); Osun (14); Imo (11); Benue (6); Enugu (4); Jigawa (2); Niger (2) and Nasarawa (1).

The NCDC said that so far, the country had recorded 193, 644 cases of the virus since its outbreak in 2020.

The agency added that, no fewer than 179, 249 patients had been successfully treated and discharged, with a total of 2,488 death recorded.

It said that the number of country’s active Coronavirus infections had, however, increased from 11, 533 reported on Wednesday to 11, 862 announced on Thursday.

The agency added that over 2.7 million samples of the virus, out of the nation’s roughly 200 million population, were tested.

The NCDC added that a multi-sectoral national Emergency Operations Centre, activated at Level Two, had continued to coordinate the national response activities.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

FCTA arrests 49 suspects during raid on criminal hideout

FG says report on recruitment of 400,000 policemen, fake news

Nigerian missions in U.S. raise alarm over fake passport website

And the Senator's son died [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

NCDC records 8 more COVID-19 deaths, 631 new cases in Nigeria

Buhari describes ex-governor Shettima as one of Nigeria’s success stories

Nigerian jailed in US for stealing from COVID-19 relief fund

Ex-Senate President Nnamani predicts APC sweep of all Igbo states in 2023

Stop politicising insecurity, Plateau youths tell politicians