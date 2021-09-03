The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 631 fresh cases reported on Thursday indicated an increase from the 582 cases posted on Wednesday.

The agency said that Lagos State recorded 172 cases, followed by Oyo with 93 cases and Rivers 72 infections.

Others were: Edo (63); Katsina (29); Abia (26); FCT (23); Kano (23); Bayelsa (20); Ogun (20); Ekiti (18); Anambra (16); Delta (16); Osun (14); Imo (11); Benue (6); Enugu (4); Jigawa (2); Niger (2) and Nasarawa (1).

The NCDC said that so far, the country had recorded 193, 644 cases of the virus since its outbreak in 2020.

The agency added that, no fewer than 179, 249 patients had been successfully treated and discharged, with a total of 2,488 death recorded.

It said that the number of country’s active Coronavirus infections had, however, increased from 11, 533 reported on Wednesday to 11, 862 announced on Thursday.

The agency added that over 2.7 million samples of the virus, out of the nation’s roughly 200 million population, were tested.