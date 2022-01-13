COVID-19: NCDC records 432 new cases, 6 deaths

It said said the country’s fatality toll from the disease now stands at 3,092.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the new confirmed cases raised Nigeria’s infection toll to 249,586.

The agency said that a total of 220,839 people had been successfully treated and discharged in Nigeria, while over 25,000 people were still down with the virus.

It disclosed that Lagos State in the country’s epicentre topped the infection log with 163 cases, followed by Rivers State with 109 cases.

Imo State recorded 27 cases; Edo, 16; Kaduna, 15; Kwara,14; while the FCT reported 13 cases.

Oyo, Kano and Akwa Ibom states reported 13, 12 and 10 cases each, while Delta, Bauchi and Jigawa states also reported 10, nine and nine cases, respectively.

Ekiti reported eight cases, while Borno recorded four infections.

The NCDC noted that Ogun, Sokoto, Plateau, and Ondo reported that they recorded no cases on Wednesday.

It noted that 163 cases were reported from Lagos State for January 11 (10) and 12 (153).