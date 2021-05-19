NCDC records 29 new COVID-19 infections, total now 165,807

It said the 29 new infections were registered from two states; Lagos reported 18 new cases, while Rivers State had 11 new cases.

“Today’s report includes 0 case from Plateau, Nasarawa, Kaduna, Sokoto, Ogun, Osun, Oyo, Ondo, Ekiti and Imo States. FCT is yet to report,” it stated.

The health agency noted that as of May, 18, 165,807 cases had been confirmed, 156,420 cases treated and discharged, while 2,067 deaths were recorded in the country.

It noted that the agency had tested 1,977,479 people since the beginning of pandemic on Feb. 27, 2020.

The agency said a multi-sectoral National Emergency Operations Centre (EOC), activated at Level 3, continued to coordinate the national response activities.

Meanwhile, the NCDC said home-based care was to be provided for COVID-19 patients with mild symptoms on the advice of trained and designated health workers.

“Patients and caregivers must adhere strictly to the home based isolation criteria and other infection prevention and control measures,” it advised.

While, urging Nigerians to take responsibility for themselves and families, the agency said physical distancing was one of the most effective methods to limit the spread of COVID-19.