NCDC records 18 new COVID-19 infections.

The agency said that with the new 18 cases, the tally of confirmed COVID-19 infections in the country jumped to 165,199.

It noted that Lagos State led with eight new cases, followed by the FCT with six cases, Edo; two cases, while Rivers and Ogun had one case each.

The agency said that the country’s active cases stood at 7,757 in the past 24 hours.

It stated that 10 people were successfully treated and had recovered from the virus and discharged from various isolation centres across the country in the past 24 hours.

The centre added that “our discharges today include two community recoveries in FCT, managed in line with standard guidelines.”

It noted that till date, 165,199 cases had been confirmed, 155,371 cases discharged and 2,063 deaths recorded in 36 states of the federation and the FCT.