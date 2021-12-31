COVID-19: NCDC records 1,139 additional infections, total now 241,513

It noted that one death was recorded in Lagos state, increasing the death toll in the state to 761, from 760.

The agency added that the country’s death toll also got to 3,033.

However, the daily COVID-19 case chart is as follows – “Rivers (420), Lagos (324), Oyo (81), Gombe (47), Akwa Ibom (41), Kaduna (36), Niger (36), Ondo (35), FCT (29), Delta (18), Edo (15), Ogun (14), Kano (12), Cross River (9), Ekiti (8), Kebbi (8), Nasarawa (4), Enugu and Jigawa reported one case each respectively, it said.

The Nigerian Disease agency noted that the report included 41 cases reported for Akwa Ibom state for December 27th (12), 28th (15), and 29th (14), 2021.

It said that the reports also included nine cases reported for Cross River state for December 29th and 30th (1), 2021.

The NCDC added that there was a backlog of confirmed cases from Lagos State from December, 17th to 29th (321) and 30th (99), 2021.

It stated that three states that reported zero cases are Osun, Plateau and Sokoto.

The agency said that 512 persons were discharged on Thursday, raising the recovery figure in the country to 214,003.

The NCDC said that as of Thursday, the number of active cases in the country has increased to 24,480, from 23, 866 on Wednesday.