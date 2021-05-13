NCDC records 1 new COVID-19 death, 44 new infections

The NCDC made the disclosure on its official Twitter handle late on Wednesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) health correspondent reports that Nigeria has tested 1,977,479 people since the virus hit Africa’s most populous nation on Feb. 27 last year.

NCDC announced that the new cases were reported in four states, with Lagos and Rivers, recording the highest numbers with 28 and 14 cases, respectively.

Akwa-Ibom and Ekiti States reported one case each.

According to the public health agency, the country’s active cases stand at 7,092.

It noted that a multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre activated at Level 3 had continued to coordinate national response activities.

Meanwhile, the public health agency disclosed that the coronavirus could live on surfaces for several hours.

“#TakeResponsibility to limit or avoid sharing personal items such as the Quran, prayer mats and kettles for ablution.

“Wear face mask, observe physical distancing and wash your hands.

“Let’s celebrate EidAlFitr safely,” the agency advised.

The National Primary Health Care Development Agency had said that only people from 18 years and above would be vaccinated in four phases.

The current phase of vaccination covers health workers and other frontline workers, although Nigerians from other groups are also getting vaccinated.

As at May 12, Nigeria has inoculated a total of 1,748, 242, representing 86.9 per cent of the 4.1 million Oxford/Astrazeneca vaccine received in the country on March 2 this year.