COVID -19: NCDC logs 2 additional deaths, 241 new infections

It said Rivers, a state in the Niger Delta region of southern Nigeria reported 66 cases, while Lagos, a state in southwestern and the second most populous city in Africa reported 35 infections as the FCT reported 20 cases.

Other states with new cases include Delta -13, Kwara – three, Abia – two, Nasarawa – two and Plateau – two.

According to the public health agency, zero cases were reported from Cross River, Ekiti, Kano, Ogun, Ondo, Osun, Oyo and Sokoto.

It said that there were now a total of 252,428 COVID-19 cases in Nigeria where 3,126 people had lost their lives to the pandemic since February 27, 2020 when the country reported its first COVID-19 case.

The NCDC noted that 596 people were discharged on Monday across isolation centres in the country, while the total number of recoveries in the country stood at 227,004.