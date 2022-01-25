RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

COVID -19: NCDC logs 2 additional deaths, 241 new infections

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Monday logged two Coronavirus-related deaths and 241 additional cases in eight states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

COVID -19: NCDC logs 2 additional deaths, 241 new infections. [Twitter/@dabiodunMFR]

The NCDC disclosed via it verified website on Tuesday morning that a state in the North-East, Taraba, had 98 new infections which included 74 backlogs from January 1 to 23.

It said Rivers, a state in the Niger Delta region of southern Nigeria reported 66 cases, while Lagos, a state in southwestern and the second most populous city in Africa reported 35 infections as the FCT reported 20 cases.

Other states with new cases include Delta -13, Kwara – three, Abia – two, Nasarawa – two and Plateau – two.

According to the public health agency, zero cases were reported from Cross River, Ekiti, Kano, Ogun, Ondo, Osun, Oyo and Sokoto.

It said that there were now a total of 252,428 COVID-19 cases in Nigeria where 3,126 people had lost their lives to the pandemic since February 27, 2020 when the country reported its first COVID-19 case.

The NCDC noted that 596 people were discharged on Monday across isolation centres in the country, while the total number of recoveries in the country stood at 227,004.

Nigeria with estimated population of over 206 million, has tested about 4,055,877 people for the coronavirus infection since the virus outbreak.

