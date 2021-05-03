RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

COVID-19: NCDC discharges additional 252 people, total recoveries now 155,361

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has discharged additional 252 people after testing negative to the COVID-19 virus following treatment in the country.

The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Sunday

Today’s report includes 248 community recoveries in Kwara State managed in line with guidelines.

“Report is workout data from Lagos State,” it added.

It stated that the nation’s total recoveries had increased to 155,361 in the past 24 hours.

The NCDC a said that there were 7,743 active cases across the country.

The Public Health agency noted that the country recorded no deaths related from COVID-19 on Sunday, making it the 19th consecutive day since after two people died from the global pandemic.

It also disclosed that the country recorded 14 new infections on Sunday, from six states and the Federal Capital Territory, pushing the overall caseload to 165,167 in the country.

According to it, the figures represents the lowest number of new COVID-19 cases since early 2020 in the country.

“Osun, Ogun and Kaduna reported three new infections each, followed by Akwa Ibom with two and Abia, FCT and Kwara where one case each was confirmed.

“Till date, a total of 165,167 cases have been confirmed, 155,361 cases discharged and 2,063 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory,” it stated.

The NCDC stated that since the pandemic broke out in the country in February 2020, the nation had carried out some 1.91 million tests in the 36 states of the federation and the FCT.

The public health agency said that a multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre (EOC), activated at Level 3, had continued to coordinate the national response activities.

Meanwhile, the agency has advised Nigerians that a properly worn face mask limits COVID-19 transmission.

“Ensure you wear your mask properly at all times. Adhere to all non pharmaceutical measures on COVID-19 prevention,” it advised.

It noted that Vaccines help to protect Nigerians from infectious diseases that are deadly and have devastating impacts on a country’s economy.

“When you get vaccinated, you are protecting yourself and our country from the impact of diseases,” it added.

