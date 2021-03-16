The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Monday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the country have also tested 1,684,305 people since the first confirmed case of COVID-19 pandemic was announced on Feb.27, 2020.

The public health agency said some of the discharged included 120 community recoveries registered in Lagos State and 34 in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), managed in line with its guidelines.

It also announced 238 new COVID-19 cases, which brought the total number of infections in the country to 160,895.

NCDC sadly reported three COVID-19 additional deaths on Monday, which raised the total fatality in the country to 2016.

It stated that the new infections were recorded in 16 states and the FCT.

The agency said that Lagos recorded 72 new cases, Kwara 28, Bauchi 19, Kaduna 19, Edo 17, Ogun 15, Nasarawa 13, Rivers 10, FCT- nine and Ondo- eight.

Others include Akwa Ibom – five, Gombe – five, Niger- five, Osun – five, Plateau – four, Oyo – three and Kano- one .

The Nigeria’s Public Health institute stated that the country’s active cases dropped by 118, and currently stood at 13,127 in the last 24 hours.

The agency said that a multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre (EOC), activated at Level 3, had continued to coordinate the national response activities in the country.

NAN reports that the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Africa is 4,025,390 and the death toll from the pandemic stands at 107,523.

The Africa Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) confirmed the development and informed that nine African countries reported over 100,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

It stated that South Africa had so far reported over 500,000 confirmed cases at 1,528,414.

Eight African countries, Morocco, Tunisia, Egypt, Ethiopia, Nigeria, Libya, Algeria, and Kenya, have reported between 100,001 cases and 500,000 cases.

The agency said 23 countries had reported between 10,001 cases and 100,000 cases, while 22 other AU members reported fewer than 10,000 cases.

According to the Africa CDC, Southern Africa is the most affected region in terms of confirmed cases, followed by Northern Africa and Eastern African regions.

It said that Central Africa was the least affected African region in terms of confirmed COVID-19 cases.