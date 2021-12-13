RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

COVID-19: NCDC confirms 418 additional infections, no death

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), has confirmed 418 additional COVID-19 infections across 12 states of the federation, as the country’s infections surged since the detection of six Omicron variant transmission.

COVID-19: NCDC confirms 418 additional infections, no death. [Twitter/@dabiodunMFR]
The NCDC disclosed this via its verified website on Monday morning adding that the country also recorded zero fatality on Sunday.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that Lagos State again on Sunday took the highest share of the new cases with 314 of the total 418 cases.

The NCDC added that the number of active COVID-19 cases in the country increased to 6,754 with 418 additional cases confirmed on Sunday.

It added that the country had experienced a surge in the number of its active cases from 3,000 to over 6,000 within the last three days.

The agency added that the country’s infection toll had increased to 217,481 while the death toll stood at 2,981. However, no fatality was recorded on Sunday.

It stated that the discharged cases now stood at 207,746, as Enugu and Lagos States reported a backlog of 18 and two discharges respectively for Dec. 10, 2021.

The NCDC added that a multi-sectoral National Emergency Operations Centre, activated at Level 2, had continued to coordinate the national response activities.

The Nigerian Public Health institute noted that the country had conducted a total of 3,629,527 sample tests since the virus was announced on Feb. 27, 2020.

