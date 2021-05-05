RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

NCDC confirms 34 new COVID-19 cases

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) says it registered 34 new cases of COVID-19 in three states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

NCDC confirms 34 new COVID-19 cases.
The centre disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Tuesday.

It stated that the 34 new cases were recorded in Enugu (19), Lagos (13), Kaduna (1) and FCT (1).

The NCDC noted that the Tuesday report included data from Enugu State recorded between April 28 and May, 3.

It, however, noted that there was no recorded case of recovery from isolation centres across the country as at May 4, saying the total number of recoveries remained 155,371.

According to it, there is also no COVID-19 death in seven days, keeping the death toll at 2,063.

The agency added that it had confirmed 165,215 cases, 155,371 discharges and 2,063 deaths in the 36 states and the FCT since the pandemic broke out in the country in February 2020, and 1,939,165 tests carried out.

The NCDC said that a multi-sectoral national Emergency Operations Centre (EOC), activated at Level 3, had continued to coordinate the national response activities.

