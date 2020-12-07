The NCDC made this known via its verified website on Sunday.

The public health agency stated that 124 people were discharged after recovery from the disease from across the country during the period under review, saying “our discharges today include 60 community recoveries in Lagos State.”

It added that the new infections took the country’s tally of COVID-19 cases to 69,255, noting that about 803,621 tests were conducted since the first confirmed case relating to the COVID-19 pandemic was announced on Feb. 27.

The health agency stated that Lagos recorded the highest number of the new infections with 104, while Kaduna, FCT, Rivers and Ogun confirmed 59, 50, 17 and 16 new infections respectively.

Others were; Kano-14, Nasarawa-14, Akwa Ibom-10, Katsina-10, Edo-7, Oyo-5, Sokoto-5, Plateau-4 and Taraba-3.

The centre said that a multi-sectoral national Emergency Operations Centre (EOC), activated at Level 3 has continued to coordinate the national response activities.

The NCDC noted that till date, 69,255 cases have been confirmed, 64,774 patients discharged and 1,180 deaths recorded in 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory.

Meanwhile, the agency advised Nigerians to continue to abide by the COVID-19 protocols by frequently washing their hands under running water, observing social distance and wearing of face mask.