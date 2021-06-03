RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

NCDC confirms 25 additional COVID-19 infections

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 25 new Coronavirus (COVID-19) infections, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 166,560.

The NCDC indicated this late Wednesday via its official Twitter handle. It added that the new infections were recorded in five states.

The public health institute said that with 39,818 tests processed across the nation in one week, the country had now conducted a total of 2,133,061 tests since the first case relating to the disease was announced in 2020.

It stated that of the new cases, 10 were found in Lagos, 9 in Taraba, 3 in Kaduna, 2 in Rivers, and 1 in Kwara.

According to it, today’s report includes a backlog of data from Taraba from March 21 to date.

The agency also reported no COVID-19-related deaths in the previous 24-hour period. Thus, the total number of fatalities remains 2,099.

The NCDC added that 11 people had been successfully treated and discharged from isolation centres across the country in the past 24 hours. This brings Nigeria’s number of recovery up to 159,946.

According to the agency, a multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre (EOC), activated at Level 2, continues to coordinate the national response activities.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

