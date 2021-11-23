RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

COVID-19: NCDC announces 36 new infections

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said 36 new infections were announced across seven states of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory.

A COVID-19 treatment centre in Lagos, Nigeria
A COVID-19 treatment centre in Lagos, Nigeria

The centre however said Nigeria recorded no additional fatalities on Monday.

The NCDC disclosed this in an update on its website on Tuesday morning.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 36 infections reported on Monday represented a decrease from 57 reported on Sunday.

The Nigerian Public Health Institute noted that that new cases increased the country’s infection toll to 213,625, while its fatality toll stood at 2, 974.

The agency said that a total of 206,778 people had been successfully treated and discharged in the country, noting that the FCT reported 240 new discharges, which include 236 community discharges.

The NCDC said that Lagos State reported 21 cases on Monday, while Kano State reported four cases and the FCT and Gombe State reported three cases each.

Niger State, recorded two cases, while the three states of Bauchi, Plateau and Rivers reported one case each.

It, however added that two states; Delta and Sokoto, recorded no cases on Monday.

The public health agency said that a multi-sectoral national Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) activated at Level 2, continued to coordinate the national response activities.

It added the country recorded its first cases in February 2020, and by Sunday, 3,440,172 had been tested so far.

The NCDC noted that 3,873 cases were active in various parts of the country.

