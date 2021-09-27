RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

COVID-19: NCDC announces 255 additional infections

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Monday posted 255 additional COVID-19 infections with Imo state leading the table in infections.

The NCDC reported 255 additional COVID-19 cases and 13 COVID-19-related death on Sunday, as the deadly virus continues to rage in Africa in its third wave.

Recommended articles

The agency disclosed this on its official website on Monday on Morning.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the additional 255 COVID-19 infections, on Monday, indicates an increase from the 210 cases reported on Saturday.

It added that the 255 new cases bring the total number of infections in the country to 204,456, while the fatality toll increased to 2,681.

The NCDC said the latest positive samples were recorded in five states and the FCT – Imo (124), Lagos (72), FCT (36), Rivers (16), Enugu (6) and Kano (1).

Monday’s report includes backlogs of confirmed (124) and discharged (140) cases for Imo State from Sept. 20 – 26, 2021.

“Zero cases were reported from Bauchi, Benue, Nasarawa, Osun and Sokoto States,” it stated.

The Public Health Agency stated that with the new figure, a total of 192,628 patients have so far recovered from COVID-19 in the country.

The NCDC added that over 2,997,060 million samples of the virus from the nation’s roughly 200 million population have been tested.

The NCDC noted that a multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre (EOC), activated at Level 2, continues to coordinate the national response activities.

The agency stated that the number of active COVID-19 cases in the country stands at 9,147.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

One dead, 2 injured as gunmen attack Kwara community

Lawyer begs Buhari to grant Igboho, Kanu amnesty

APC needs 'rugged' National Chairman for 2023 elections - Modu Sheriff

20,000 APC members’ defection to APGA, laughable claims - Chairman

Legislative aides threaten to shut down National Assembly over unpaid salaries

kebbi Gov says Nigeria peaceful in spite of pockets of insecurity

Nigeria seeks UN support against violent extremism

COVID-19: NCDC announces 255 additional infections

Okowa urges international community to partner Nigeria, ahead of 2023 elections

Trending

Nigerian protesters insult themselves in New York as Buhari prepares to address UNGA

Protesters in New York as Buhari attends 76th UNGA (TheCable)

Sanusi says Nigeria’s economy is about to collapse

Former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Lamido Sanusi (Council on Foreign Relations)

'We must wake up,' Gombe Governor Yahaya says VAT collection by states is a wake-up call

Governor Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State [PM News]

Osinbajo believes that young people will solve Nigeria's problems

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo SAN attends the Nigerian University of Technology and Management’s Founding Class of 2021 Scholars Graduation Program in Lagos, Nigeria. 18th Sept, 2021. Photos; Tolani Alli