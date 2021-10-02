RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

COVID-19: NCDC announces 161 additional infections, total now 205,940

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The NCDC says Nigeria has successfully tested three million samples out of over 200 million Nigerians.

6 in 10 Nigerians willing to receive COVID-19 vaccine.
6 in 10 Nigerians willing to receive COVID-19 vaccine.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced 161 new cases of COVID-19 in the country as of Oct. 1.

Recommended articles

The NCDC said on its website on Saturday morning that the additional 161 infections brought the total of infections in the country to 205,940.

It said 193,812 cases had been successfully treated in the country, while three deaths had been registered as of Oct. 1, putting Nigeria’s total deaths from the pandemic at 2,724.

The Public Health Agency said 161 new cases were reported from 13 states with Lagos reporting 45, Kaduna (32), Ondo (28), Kwara (12), Rivers (11), Edo (8), Ekiti, Niger and Zamfara (5) each, Plateau (4), Nasarawa (3), FCT (2), and Oyo (1).

“Today’s report includes zero cases recorded from Bauchi, Delta, Gombe, Kano, Ogun, Osun and Sokoto States,” it added.

The NCDC said the country had successfully tested three million samples out of over 200 million Nigerians.

It added that a multi-sectoral national Emergency Operations Centre (EOC), activated at Level 2, continued to coordinate the national response activities.

The public health agency added that the number of known active cases stood at 9,404, an increase from 9,286 reported on Friday.

However, the agency did not state the percentage of variants of concern made up of the known active cases across the country.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

What happens to your body when you stop having sex? Here are all the pros and cons

What happens to your body when you stop having sex? Here are all the pros and cons

Couples can only have sex 3 times a week - Doctor shares more insight

Couples can only have sex 3 times a week - Doctor shares more insight

Doctor receives death threats for opening DNA laboratory & offering 75% discount

Doctor receives death threats for opening DNA laboratory & offering 75% discount

“If you can’t drink blood, you can’t be like us” – Offinso guys brag in a convoy of luxury cars (video)

“If you can’t drink blood, you can’t be like us” – Offinso guys brag in a convoy of luxury cars (video)

Shatta Bandle calls Davido on FaceTime, promises to give him a loan

Shatta Bandle calls Davido on FaceTime, promises to give him a loan

Dear men, here are 5 things women wish you do during sex

Dear men, here are 5 things women wish you do during sex

BBNaija 2021: Saga remains inconsolable following Nini's prank exit

BBNaija 2021: Saga remains inconsolable following Nini's prank exit

'Swallow': Should Kunle Afolayan rethink making non-actors leads? [Pulse Movie Review]

'Swallow': Should Kunle Afolayan rethink making non-actors leads? [Pulse Movie Review]

3 reasons why sexting is needed in your relationship

3 reasons why sexting is needed in your relationship

Trending

Gunmen kill Dora Akunyili's husband in Anambra

Chike Akunyili (Daily Post)

El-Rufai blocks telco services, bans motorcycles in Kaduna to fight bandits

Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai [KDSG]

Sanusi says Nigeria’s economy is about to collapse

Former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Lamido Sanusi (Council on Foreign Relations)

Nigeria is 61, but who cares? [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

Nigerian children are active participants in Independence Day celebrations, but millions of them are out of school, and those in school have become target practice for terrorists [Presidency]