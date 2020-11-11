The NCDC made this known via its verified website on Tuesday.

The public health agency said that two additional deaths were recorded as a result of coronavirus complications, raising the death toll in the country to 1,160.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that with the latest update, the country’s COVID-19 tally of infected people is 64,336, making it the fifth on the list of African countries worst hit, behind Ethiopia, Egypt, Morocco and South Africa.

Also, there has been significant improvement in recoveries even as fears of an imminent and more devastating second wave of infections gain momentum.

The NCDC confirmed that 264 persons were discharged from isolation centres across the country after being successfully treated and tested negative to the virus.

The agency said that the 152 new infections were reported from eight states and the Federal Capital Territory.

According to it, Lagos further stretched its lead on the number of infections to 22,053, about a third of the country’s total, after the confirmation of 93 new infections.

Other states with new infections included FCT, 21, Oyo, 15, Rivers, 11, Bauchi, 7. Kwara, 2, while Bayelsa, Edo, and Plateau had one case each.

It stated that 64,336 cases had been confirmed, 60,333 cases discharged and 1,160 deaths recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory since the outbreak of the pandemic.

The agency said that it had activated a multi-sectoral national Emergency Operations Centre (EOC), at Level III to coordinate the national response activities in the country.

Meanwhile, the public health agency has said that the country could not afford to have yet another wave of COVID-19 outbreak.

“We urge Nigerians to take responsibility to keep our nation safe by adhering to all COVID-19 preventive measures. It is our collective responsibility,” it said.

NAN reports that the country has so far tested 687,952 persons since the first confirmed case was announced on February 27, 2020.