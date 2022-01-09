COVID-19: NCDC announces 1 death, 766 new infections

In a update on its verified website on Sunday, the NCDC said the country’s fatality toll from the disease now stood at 3,071.

The public health agency disclosed that the confirmed cases of the virus had risen to 247,775 with 26,277 active cases.

It said that the latest figure included backlogs of discharged and confirmed cases from Anambra and Kaduna States.

“Anambra reported 208 cases for November and December 2021, and Jan. 6, 2022, while Kaduna State reported 42 cases for Jan. 7 and Jan. 8, 2022.

“While Kaduna reported 210 discharged cases for Jan. 7 and Jan. 8, Anambra reported 27 cases for Jan. 6,” it said.

The agency stated that Lagos State, the country’s epicentre of the virus, lead the new infections for Saturday with 261 cases; Rivers – 159, Gombe – 25, and FCT – 20 cases.

It noted that Osun and Oyo States followed on the log with 19 and 14 cases, while Bauchi and Kano States reported five cases each.

Ekiti State reported four cases while Ebonyi and Ogun recorded two cases each, respectively.

The NCDC also said that no cases were recorded for Nasarawa, Ondo, Plateau and Sokoto on Saturday.