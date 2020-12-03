Director of the group, prof. Ishaq Akintola, made the appeal in a statement issued on Thursday in Lagos.

“We recall that the first index case of COVID-19 in Nigeria which was reported on Feb. 27 came in from Italy. A second case was reported within two weeks of the first in Ewekoro, Ogun State.

“All hell broke loose soon after and the country came under lockdown for about three months with dire consequences.

“Nigeria should not allow a return of the deadly pandemic. The Federal Government should act now before it is too late.

“International passengers troop into the country on a daily basis and there has been no report of quarantines,” he said.

He, therefore, called on the Federal Government to immediately put restrictions on passengers and crews on international flights.

“This may be in form of COVID-19 protocols like isolation and quarantine where necessary.

“We have also observed that intending passengers at the local airports have not been practising social distancing even when the airport authorities have provided guidelines and facilities for it.

“In particular, passengers on queue at the ticket counters have not strictly adhered to it. Airport authorities are advised to enforce COVID-19 protocol at all points,” he said.

He added that MURIC was not only concerned with Allah-given fundamental human rights, but was equally concerned about the safety of every Nigerian regardless of their faith or ethnicity.