The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the order, which took effect from April 25 after the ease of five weeks lockdown in Lagos, was aimed at curtailing the spread of coronavirus disease in the state.

Godswill Adiri, an entertainer, told NAN that it was a good step by Gov. Sanwo-Olu to have compelled Lagosians to wear face masks as it would curb the spread of the COVID-19.

Adiri said that people must wake up to the reality of the presence of the virus and join in the fight against the virus by wearing the face masks.

“The NCDC COVID-19 updates in Lagos and other states of the federation show that there are daily increases in the number of infected persons.

“Lagos has a peculiar situation because of the population and so, Lagosians must wear the face mask to save their lives.

“The order is very explicit, ‘wear a face mask in public places’.

“And I believe it’s for few hours that one will have to stay outside the home.

“I wear it and no inconveniences,’’ the entertainer said.

Agatha Ethelbert, a trader, told NAN that she complied with the wearing of face mask order as a law-abiding citizen.

Ethelbert, who sells household items in Alagbado area of Lagos, said that in her shop, she only attended to customers who wore a face mask.

Face masks locally made from Nigerian fabrics. [NAN]

“I am wearing facemask as you can see, to protect myself from contacting coronavirus disease and more so, that I am attending to different people.

“But it’s inconveniencing and makes me sweat a lot when I wear it in the shop.

“Although, I try to encourage my customers to wear their face masks, whenever I notice any customer who does not wear the mask.

An auxiliary nurse, who gave her name as Sister Chi, told NAN that face mask was a protective measure against coronavirus.

She said, the use of mask was strange and new to people outside the medical profession, but that the ravaging COVID-19 necessitated its use.

“By now, people should not complain or give excuses but should get used to wearing of their face mask in the public as required by the authorities on COVID-19,’’ she said.

According to Chi, adherence to the use of face mask, regular hand washing, use of hand sanitisers, social distancing and other precautionary measures would go a long way in keeping safe from COVID-19.

Meanwhile, Lizzy Omojuwa-Okiye, Human Resource Practitioner, told NAN that wearing of face mask has been turned to comedy as some wear it without purpose.

“Wearing of face mask should be with a mission to keep safe.

“Some people put it on for mockery, while others just put it on when they come across security agents.

“We should be convinced in our minds that it is meant for protection and not just for the fun of it,’’ she said.