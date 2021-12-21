RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

COVID-19: Gov Lalong gives Plateau residents 72 hours to get vaccinated

News Agency Of Nigeria

Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau state has given residents 72 hours to present evidence of COVID-19 vaccination or negative PCR test result to be able to access public offices.

Plateau state Governor, Simon Lalong. [Twitter/@PLSGov]

Lalong issued the directive on Monday in Jos at the flag-off of the COVID-19 mass vaccination campaign.

“All citizens of 18 years and above will henceforth show evidence of vaccination or present a negative Covid-19 PCR test result done within 72 hours to gain access to any public office.

“This will also go hand-in-hand with observing all COVID-19 safety protocols in schools, markets, banks, weddings, churches, mosques, among other places,’’ he said.

The governor added that the directive became necessary to ensure public safety, especially following the discovery of the Omicron variant of the virus in Nigeria.

He urged residents to avail themselves of the opportunity of the mass campaign to get vaccinated adding.

The governor added that his earlier order to arrest and prosecute those discouraging others from getting the jab was still in force.

Lalong directed local government chairmen to replicate the mass campaign in their areas.

He also tasked religious, traditional, community and political leaders to sensitise the people on the need to get vaccinated.

Speaking at the event, Dr Williams Wadzingi, the state’s coordinator of the WHO, said not up to 50 per cent of the state’s residents had been vaccinated against COVID-19.

He urged the state government and other stakeholders to make concerted efforts to address vaccine hesitancy in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Gov. Lalong also inaugurated the state’s task force on integrated immunisation headed by the deputy governor, Prof. Sonni Tyoden.

It has the task of ensuring intensive sensitisation and consolidation of achieved gains in the area of vaccination.

News Agency Of Nigeria

