COVID-19: Lagos records backlogs of 8 deaths as Nigeria logs 301 new infections

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 301 additional infections of COVID-19 on Sunday.

The NCDC via its verified website on Monday morning, also disclosed that eight people were confirmed to have died of COVID-19 complications on Sunday, bringing the country’s fatality toll to 3,103.

It however stated that the eight fatalities were a backlog reported from Lagos.

According to it, the new cases were recorded in 16 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The agency said 287 people were discharged after they recovered from the infection across the country.

It added that with the new confirmed cases, Nigeria have now recorded a total of 250,929 infections and 224,052 recoveries.

The NCDC said that Lagos State, the country’s epicenter reported 175, Ondo-42, Osun-23, Rivers-21, Nasarawa-16, Oyo-8, Gombe-7, Kaduna-7, FCT-1 and Kano-1.

According to it, no case was recorded in Abia, Bauchi, Plateau and Sokoto States.

It noted that the report included 175 additional cases reported from Lagos State for Jan. 1 to Jan. 15.

