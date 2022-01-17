COVID-19: Lagos records backlogs of 8 deaths as Nigeria logs 301 new infections.

It however stated that the eight fatalities were a backlog reported from Lagos.

According to it, the new cases were recorded in 16 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The agency said 287 people were discharged after they recovered from the infection across the country.

It added that with the new confirmed cases, Nigeria have now recorded a total of 250,929 infections and 224,052 recoveries.

The NCDC said that Lagos State, the country’s epicenter reported 175, Ondo-42, Osun-23, Rivers-21, Nasarawa-16, Oyo-8, Gombe-7, Kaduna-7, FCT-1 and Kano-1.

According to it, no case was recorded in Abia, Bauchi, Plateau and Sokoto States.