COVID-19: Lagos records 2 deaths, 68 infections in 2 days

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, says the state recorded two COVID-19 related deaths and 68 infections from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10.

COVID-19: Lagos records 2 deaths, 68 infections in 2 days. (LASG)

Abayomi disclosed this through his Facebook account @Profakinolaabayomi on Tuesday, while giving the state’s COVID-19 update for the reported days.

He said that the two recorded deaths increased the number of COVID-19 fatalities in the state to 656.

The commissioner said that 4,100 COVID-19 tests were conducted on the reported dates from which 68 cases were confirmed positive.

He said that the new infections increased the number of COVID-19 cases in the state to 77,226.

Abayomi said that the total number of COVID-19 tests conducted in the state since inception of the pandemic stood at 774,404.

He said that there were currently 80 positive cases in the state’s isolation centres and 597 active cases of the infection in various communities across the state.

Abayomi said that 5,156 COVID-19 patients had been successfully treated and discharged from the state’s isolation centres.

The commissioner noted that 70,737 persons, who were managed under the state’s home-based care, have recovered in the community.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the state had recorded a decline in the number of infections and fatalities since mid-September compared to previous months.

Earlier, Abayomi said the state had successfully flatten the COVID-19 infection curve, noting that the state exited the third wave of the pandemic earlier than envisaged.

He noted that the various waves of the infection in the state were mostly from importation.

Abayomi said that the state would evolve an ingenious way of implementing the COVID-19 protocols, while also sanctioning defaulters.

