The Lagos State Police Command says 71 people were arrested during a raid on two nightclubs in Lagos for violating COVID-19 guidelines.

Night clubs are barred from operating according to the latest COVID-19 safety restrictions announced by the Federal Government in December 2020, and a 12 am to 4 am curfew remains in effect.

The Lagos Command said in statement on Tuesday, January 5, 2020, that the suspects were arrested at the clubs around 3 am on Sunday, January 3.

The clubs raided by the Lagos Taskforce are Folix Club in Lekki, and Bench Bar in Surulere.

The Taskforce also impounded 11 vehicles for violating the 12 am to 4 am curfew, and two other vehicles for driving against the one-way traffic.

The state's Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, ordered for the immediate trial of the suspects and necessary sanctions for the owners of the impounded vehicles.

He also directed officers to intensify efforts to ensure total compliance with COVID-19 guidelines and protocols announced by the Federal Government.

Over 91,000 COVID-19 cases have been recorded in Nigeria since the first case was detected in February 2020.

Lagos has recorded the highest number of cases with over 31,000 cases, with a second wave that kicked off in December worrying officials.