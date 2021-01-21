Sanwo-Olu said this on Tuesday at the Lagos House, Ikeja, while addressing State House Correspondents on the management of the second wave of COVID-19 in the state.

He urged Lagosians to take advantage of the service to get treated in the comfort of their homes.

“For those that may be asymptomatic or have mild symptoms that do not require admission into our isolation centres, our telemedicine service, EKOTELEMED, has been deployed to assist in the management of residents in the comfort of their homes.

“Available to reach on their toll-free line, 08000EKOMED (08000356633), the telemedicine service is manned by professional medical personnel to help nurse infected individuals back to health.

“They also have the ability to assess the severity of patients’ conditions and facilitate the evacuation of worsening cases, if need be.

“In addition, they also assist in facilitating the delivery of the Lagos State COVID-19 care packs which contain items that can support affected residents.

“4,873 cases have so far been managed successfully by our Lagos State Government-owned EKOTELEMED platform. I enjoin Lagosians to take advantage of this service," Sanwo-Olu said.

He said that as of Jan. 17, 2021, Lagos had recorded a total of 41,374 confirmed cases of COVID-19, 28,452 had recovered and were within community while 9,213 were currently active in community.

The governor said that over the last 12 months, about 3,776 COVID-related patients had been admitted into the various care centres, with a registered fatality rate of approximately 0.67 per cent (277 cases).