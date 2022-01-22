RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

COVID-19: Lagos announces end of 4th wave

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Prof Abayomi advised residents to get vaccinated and continue to adhere to non-pharmaceutical interventions to further reduce the spread of the virus.

Lagos state Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi. [Twitter/@akinabayomi]
Lagos state Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi. [Twitter/@akinabayomi]

The Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, says consistent decrease in COVID-19 case positivity indicated the end of the fourth wave in the state.

Recommended articles

Abayomi disclosed this through his verified Twitter account @ProfAkinolaAbayomi on Saturday, while giving the state’s COVID-19 update for Jan. 20.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the state had on Dec.7 announced the beginning of the fourth wave as the daily infection figure from the virus spiked.

Abayomi said that there was a reduction in positivity rates of COVID-19 infection from 29.3 per cent recorded on Dec. 21, to 1.9 per cent as of Jan 20.

According to him, bed capacity utilisation now stands at two per cent, and fatality rate stands at 0.71 per cent.

The commissioner said that 46 new infections were confirmed on the reported date increasing the number of COVID-19 infections in the state to 98,284.

He noted that 1,023, 203 sample tests had been conducted since the inception of the pandemic in the state.

Abayomi advised residents to get vaccinated and continue to adhere to non-pharmaceutical interventions to further reduce the spread of the virus.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

COVID-19: Lagos announces end of 4th wave

COVID-19: Lagos announces end of 4th wave

Ekiti monarch commends Buhari on security, good governance

Ekiti monarch commends Buhari on security, good governance

NLC demands implementation of N30,000 minimum for Zamfara workers

NLC demands implementation of N30,000 minimum for Zamfara workers

PDP Chairman, ex-governors storm Obasanjo's residence in Abeokuta

PDP Chairman, ex-governors storm Obasanjo's residence in Abeokuta

Buni orders investigation as armed men shot driver dead in Yobe

Buni orders investigation as armed men shot driver dead in Yobe

APC Governor’s Forum condoles Tambuwal over brother’s death

APC Governor’s Forum condoles Tambuwal over brother’s death

COVID-19: 1 death, 230 new infections recorded on Friday

COVID-19: 1 death, 230 new infections recorded on Friday

‘Terrorists will be crushed’, Buhari reassures Kaduna residents

‘Terrorists will be crushed’, Buhari reassures Kaduna residents

Gombe lawmakers deny supporting Yahaya Bello’s presidential bid

Gombe lawmakers deny supporting Yahaya Bello’s presidential bid

Trending

Babangida opens up on why he didn’t remarry since his wife’s death

Former Nigerian military ruler, Ibrahim Babangida

The city of Lagos now has the fastest trains in Africa

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu PHOTO - TWITTER - BABAJIDE SANWO-OLU

Tinubu apologises over 'incorrect claim' on PVC, says it was a mistake

National Leader of the APC, Bola Tinubu.

NLC rejects proposed petrol price hike, says it’ll send many Nigerians to early graves

NLC rejects proposed petrol price hike, says it’ll send many Nigerians to early graves.