The Kwara Commissioner for Health, Dr Raji Razaq, told newsmen in Ilorin on Wednesday that the lockdown became necessary with the second wave of the disease and the need to manage it effectively.

According to Razaq, the government has mandated appropriate use of face mask in public places while it bans concerts, carnivals and clubbing until further notice.

The commissioner said that only 50 people at the same time would be allowed at worship centres to allow for physical distancing.

“Other gatherings, formal and informal, exceeding 50 people are also disallowed.’’

He also emphasised the need to ensure the protocol of “No face mask, no entry’’ at all public places.

According to him, civil servants are to work from their homes.

“The only exemptions are essential workers especially in the health sector; virtual meetings are encouraged,’’ he said.

The commissioner said that transporters are to enforce all COVID-19 protocols, including proper use of face mask by drivers and passengers.

Razaq said there were appropriate sanctions for defaulters and that security agencies would deploy all lawful means to enforce these protocols.

He explained that defaulters were deemed to constitute dangers to public health while provisions of the Kwara State Infectious Diseases Regulations 2020 shall apply to all offenders.

The commissioner said here would be further communication on schools resumption date as soon as new guidelines take effect from Thursday December 24, 2020.