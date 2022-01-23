COVID-19: Infected men likely to develop erectile dysfunction – Urologist

“COVID-19 is the virus that affects different parts of the body.

“The most destructive effect of the virus is the airways which affects breathing and oxygen saturation.

“This is what leads to the death and mortality that come with COVID,” he said.

Martin said that in urology, they discovered that it has effect in the male genital system, including erectile dysfunction.

“It has shown that men who contracted COVID-19 infection, especially the active part of it, have the highest instance of erectile dysfunction.

“So COVID-19 affects the body generally and part of what it does is also affecting the blood vessels that are necessary to make the penis turgid.

“Men with COVID-19 can also develop low sperm count and swollen testes. Their balls can swell up, although this is not only associated with COVID but with other viral infections.

“In UK, some patients have come with swollen testicle and when they go for test, it was discovered that they are COVID-19 positive.

“So it means that this virus has the predilection to cause inflammation and infection of the testes which is also known as orchitis.”

“But the good news is that after the men are cured of the disease, a lot of them regain their sexual function, so I encourage everyone to get vaccinated” he said.

He said that COVID-19 can also lead to kidney failure and infertility in men.