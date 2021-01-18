Ikegwuoha, who disclosed this in a statement issued in Owerri on Monday, said the postponement was as a result of rising cases of COVID-19 in the urban areas of Owerri West, North and the Owerri Municipal Local Government Areas.

He further said that monitoring teams of the state Ministry of Health and that of Education would ensure strict compliance with COVID-19 protocol on the part of schools as a prerequisite for resumption.

He warned defaulters would be sanctioned accordingly and charged proprietors and principals of schools to be on red alert.

“Before we can reopen or resume, all the COVID-19 protocols must be compulsorily observed. Our monitoring teams will ensure strict compliance.

“Imo would have resumed its schools on Jan. 18, 2021 but for the rise in Covid-19 infections in three LGAs of Owerri municipal, Owerri North and Owerri West.

“Government decided to watch the situation; consequently, January 25, 2021 is the tentative date for the resumption of schools in Imo,’’ Ikegwuoha said.

He also said that community testing was ongoing in the 27 LGAs of the state and would be completed on or before January 21, 2021.

He said that the state government would take a decision on a particular line of action to be taken upon completion of the exercise.