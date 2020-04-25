The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has brought more harm to many people’s livelihoods as many establishments are closed and the cost of doing business in Nigeria becomes higher.

Rosabon Financial Services is providing individuals - working from home - the opportunity of earning extra income during this period.

Rosabon Brokerage Program is a referral program launched for new and existing brokers who are interested in spreading the word about Rosabon offerings, earning as high as 2% on every successful referral in the process.

According to Chukwuma Ochonogor, Managing Director, Rosabon Financial Services stated, “The Rosabon Brokerage offers eligible individuals the opportunity to earn extra income by referring our affordable and highly rewarding loans, lease, and investment packages to their wide network of clients. By becoming a Rosabon broker, you join other hardworking individuals to earn extra cash by getting compensated for successful referrals once the deal is sealed.

COVID-19: How to earn extra steady income while working from home

“Once eligible individuals are registered as a Rosabon Broker, we equip them with extensive information, tools and trainings; empowering them to start gaining leads that would be converted into successful sales,” he added.

Visit https://brokers.rosabon-finance.com/ to register and become a Rosabon Broker today.

Contact our Brokerage Advisory experts today on 0815 084 6661, 0811 239 0999, 0815 088 0069 or talk to us via social media (@RosabonBrokers).

This is a featured post.