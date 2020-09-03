The National Coordinator of the Presidential Taskforce (PTF) on COVID-19, Dr Sani Aliyu, made this known during a briefing at the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the orientation camps across the country were shut in March as part of measures to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Aliyu said the task force was in the process of developing “strict guidelines” to forestall the outbreak of infections when NYSC camps reopened.

“The NYSC is to consolidate on safety measures currently being put in place and start preparing for the reopening of orientation camps when educational institutions open.

“We are in the process of developing strict guidelines to ensure there is no outbreak of COVID-19 when this process starts,” he said