The Minister of Education, Mr Adamu Adamu, gave the advice at the 2020 Policy Meeting on Admissions to Tertiary Institutions on Tuesday in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the meeting was organised by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) to signify the commencement of admissions into tertiary institutions.

Adamu was represented by the Minister of State for Education, Mr Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba.

He said it would be wise for all heads of institutions in the country not to wait until formal order to reopen schools was made, before putting necessary measures in place, in compliance with advisories of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

“All institutions of learning must have hand washing facilities, body temperature checks, body disinfectants at all entering points to their major facilities including the gates, hostels, classes and offices.

“The whole premises of each institution must be decontaminated and all efforts must be geared toward maintenance of the highest level of hygiene.

“Ensure social and physical distancing in class sizes and eating spaces,” the minister said.

He said the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 was working assiduously with facts and figures that reflected the realities of the country’s current situation.

The process, he explained, was to enable response to the challenge so that it could limit and manage the negative effect of the pandemic.

Adamu however commended institutions that responded promptly with different innovations, including the manufacturing of some of the facilities that were required to attend to the pandemic.

Some of the innovations, the minister noted, were the production of ventilators, body disinfectants, hand washing, liquid dispensers and body temperature gauges.

The products, he added, were manifestations of the abundance of talents in the country.

He urged heads of institutions to showcase the various innovations and submit the details to the ministry in order to honour the inventors and as well as serve as an encouragement to others with potentials.

NAN reports that the meeting, which took place at the JAMB’s headquarters, had in attendance the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education; Director General of the National Youth Service Corps and staff of the Board.

Other participants included the Vice Chancellors, Rectors and Provosts of all tertiary institutions across the country, as well as members of JAMB governing board who attended the meeting via Zoom network.