RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

FG bans over 2,000 Nigerians from travelling abroad for skipping COVID-19 tests

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Presidential Steering Committee(PSC) on COVID-19 has banned over 2,000 Nigerians and foreigners from traveling abroad and into the country for one year, for evading the Coronavirus Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test at the country’s international airports.

Nigerian official screening inbound passengers for Coronavirus at the airport. [Punch]
Nigerian official screening inbound passengers for Coronavirus at the airport. [Punch]

The National Incident Manager (NIM) of the Presidential Steering Committee (PSC), Mukhtar Muhammad, disclosed this at its briefing on Monday, in Abuja.

Recommended articles

Muhammad said that the names of over 2,000 citizens’ and foreigners’ had been pasted at all the major federal medical facilities where medical experts were assigned to give care to Nigerians and foreigners that had travelled into the country during the COVID-19 third wave.

He said government had insisted that passengers, who arrived into the country, especially from high risk countries, must be quarantined in a government provided facility, and that the passports of those who failed to comply with the protocol had been suspended for one year.

“We have included the provision of quarantine for passengers, who arrived from high risk countries and people who evaded these protocols have been penalised by publishing their names, as well as suspending their passports for one year.

“Let me assure you that so far we have published the list of over 2,000 people who evaded quarantine in our health facilities. And we have gone ahead to ensure that their passports are suspended, so, for every action there are consequences,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN), reports that the PSC on May 1, 2021, issued a Travel Advisory for Passengers arriving in Nigeria from Brazil, India and Turkey.

The precautionary measures were a necessary step to mitigate the risk of importation of variants of concern and breaking the chain of transmission to the population, according to the chairman, Boss Mustapha.

Under the measures, passengers arriving from/or that have visited any of these three countries within fourteen (14) days prior to the visit to Nigeria, were required to follow mandatory arrival quarantine and testing protocols in designated facilities.

But many passengers failed to observe the compulsory isolation or to present themselves for the PCR repeat test on day seven, various findings have shown.

The PSC had previously also published names and passport numbers of defaulters.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

CP Odumosu directs police officers to beef up security in Lagos

FG bans over 2,000 Nigerians from travelling abroad for skipping COVID-19 tests

FRSC to arrest, prosecute masqueraders who obstruct traffic flow during Yuletide

I'm glad to be where I'm now - FFK on teaming up with APC

Ex Chief of Air Staff denies transferring N66m from NAF account

COVID-19: Nigeria records 296 new infections, 12 more deaths in 24 hours

1.8m Nigerians have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19

VAT controversy: Fayemi says Nigeria's tax system is problematic, confusing

Gunmen kidnap Air Vice Marshal Smith in Lagos

Trending

Nigerian protesters insult themselves in New York as Buhari prepares to address UNGA

Protesters in New York as Buhari attends 76th UNGA (TheCable)

Sanusi says Nigeria’s economy is about to collapse

Former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Lamido Sanusi (Council on Foreign Relations)

NYSC asks corps members to get someone to pay ransom when kidnapped

NYSC Corps members on parade ground. (Guardian)

Nigeria is struggling to end open defecation, but a grassroots campaign is trying to change that

Nigeria needs to do a lot of deliberate work to be able to end open defecation