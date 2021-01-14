The Federal Government has called on Nigerians to ignore any message about a purported plan to impose another lockdown due the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A statement purportedly signed by Dr Sani Aliyu, the National Coordinator of the Presidential Committee Task Force on COVID-19, had stated that a fresh lockdown might be imposed this weekend for a period of two weeks.

However, in a swift reaction to the statement that’s been making the rounds, Aliyu in a short video described the message as fake, saying it is absolutely untrue.

He urged the public to ignore the message and abide by COVID-19 protocols such as the use of face masks, washing of hands and keeping social distancing to minimize the spread of the disease.

He said, “My name is Dr Sani Aliyu, I’m the National Coordinator of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, and we are aware of the fake message that’s been going round on Whatsapp that we’ve declared another lockdown. This is absolutely not true. I urge the general public to please ignore this message and continue with their normal activities”.

Aliyu also urged the public to ignore Whatsapp messages regarding another lockdown saying the Presidential Task Force has an established way of communicating to the public.