COVID-19: Federal government remains committed to producing local vaccines

The county currently does not have the capacity to make vaccines and the government wants to see a change in that.

Nigeria's Minister of State for Health, Dr. Olorunimbe Mamora, has reiterated that the Federal Government is keen to produce COVID-19 vaccines locally.

Vaccines have been rolled out in the country via the World Health Organisation's COVAX scheme and directly from international donor countries.

Mamora however wants this dependence to be reduced and rather look towards local production of the vaccines. It is not an easy task and that is why he is calling on collaboration with the pharmaceutical community in the country.

“The ministry is seriously working for a local vaccine production. Please partner with the ministry to ensure we realise the objective," the minister said at an event with the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria.

“Currently, the ministry is partnering May and Baker Pharmaceutical in public/private partnership towards local vaccine manufacturing."

Nigeria has recorded more than 250,000 cases of COVID-19 with more than 3,100 recorded deaths. According to the National Primary Health Care Development Agency, more than 20 million vaccines have been administered in the country of which nearly 15 million people have received at least one dose while almost 5.5 million people have received two doses.

