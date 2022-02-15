COVID-19: Federal government remains committed to producing local vaccines

Vaccines have been rolled out in the country via the World Health Organisation's COVAX scheme and directly from international donor countries.

Mamora however wants this dependence to be reduced and rather look towards local production of the vaccines. It is not an easy task and that is why he is calling on collaboration with the pharmaceutical community in the country.

“The ministry is seriously working for a local vaccine production. Please partner with the ministry to ensure we realise the objective," the minister said at an event with the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria.

“Currently, the ministry is partnering May and Baker Pharmaceutical in public/private partnership towards local vaccine manufacturing."