COVID-19: Edo records 1 death, 7 new cases within 24 hours

The Head of the state’s coronavirus Case Management, Dr Ebomwonyi Osagie, disclosed this on Friday in Benin, at the daily media briefing on the pandemic.

Osagie said the state recorded a total number of 7 new cases of the virus, one death and 11 patients were discharged within the last 24 hours.

According to him, so far, a total of 47 patients are currently in our facilities, we have discharged 135 and we lost 71 persons.

“For now, we have a total of 1,423 confirmed cases, 720 active cases and 164 samples were collected within 24 hours.

“Across our home care, we have 267 patients, we have discharged 316 and no direct morality attributed to those at home,” he said.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, Dr Osamwonyi Irowa, who commended the rate at which residents turned out for vaccination, called on those who were yet to be vaccinated to do so, adding that the state had enough vaccines.